Lawsuit: Dr. Phillips restaurant told former bartender to dress 'sexy,' fired her for complaining

The federal government is suing a restaurant in Dr. Phillips for sexual harassment.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said it filed a lawsuit against Christini’s Ristorante Italiano on behalf of a former bartender, who claims she was told to dress “sexy” and “date ready” while working at the upscale Italian restaurant.
She reports being fired in March 2017 after complaining about the treatment.
The EEOC reports it’s now seeking back pay, and compensatory and punitive damages.
The report also names Chris Christini, the restaurant’s owner, accusing him of creating, permitting and encouraging this type of work environment.
Christini’s legal team released a statement saying, in part, the “Christinis and Mr. Christini do not tolerate sexual harassment in the restaurant and any such complaints are taken very seriously.”
The EEOC reports it filed the suit after failed attempts to reach a settlement.
The EEOC clerk’s office has 48 hours to release specific details of the lawsuit.
