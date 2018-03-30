LCSO: Leesburg man shot, killed in Eustis

EUSTIS, Fla. - A man is dead after a shooting in Eustis, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting occurred near the corner of Glover Street and Orange Avenue, deputies said.
Photos: Eustis homicide on Orange Avenue
Investigators are placing evidence markers on shell casings.
This is a developing story. Follow Channel 9's Myrt Price for the latest.
When we made it to the scene, we saw police, crime scene investigators and crime tape up. pic.twitter.com/zdlezm6CE7— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) March 30, 2018
There were also numerous shell casings all over the scene. pic.twitter.com/S8U8fcb5Xp— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) March 30, 2018
We’ve reached out to police to get more information about what happened here. However, at this time they aren’t releasing any new info. So far they also haven’t released the name of the victim. pic.twitter.com/OEDHXzqcdX— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) March 30, 2018
We also spotted this gun on the ground. It appears to be an Ar15. pic.twitter.com/OAOuMDUt0S— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) March 30, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}