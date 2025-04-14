Leaders hope Florida’s citrus industry will blossom into a brighter season

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s citrus industry is showing a little bit of growth heading into the final stretch of the growing season.

The latest USDA forecast is holding steady for orange production with growers expected to harvest 11.6 million boxes.

There has also been a modest increase in the quantities of grapefruit, tangerines, and mandarins.

While overall production is still near historic lows due to hurricanes and citrus greening

Industry leaders say this modest bump shows signs of resilience.

“A robust industry that can produce more boxes of citrus is what is going to help maintain all of that infrastructure that we all depend on as growers and really as citizens of the state of Florida. Losing the citrus industry is not an option,” said Matt Joyner, Florida Citrus Mutual CEO.

Lawmakers are considering $200 million in aid for replacing trees damaged by disease and storms.

