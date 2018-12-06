0 Leading Central Florida Democrat calls talk of presidential impeachment ‘reckless'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Newly reelected Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Winter Park) dismissed the idea Thursday that the new Democratic majority in the U.S. House will move quickly to impeach President Donald Trump.

“Impeachment is a very serious issue, and the ground for moving forward for impeachment for anybody it has to meet the high crimes and misdemeanors,” said Murphy. “Impeachment is not just a very serious thing, it is also a very divisive thing, and unless there is incontrovertible evidence that someone meets the standards for impeachment, then I don’t think it is something that we should be using for a political game.”

House leadership has said it would like to see special counsel Robert Mueller finish his investigation before discussing impeachment. This "wait and see" posture may not sit well with other members in more Democratic-heavy districts, where the impeachment of Trump is viewed favorably.

Last December an impeachment resolution led by Texas Democrat Al Green failed in the House with only 58 members voting in favor.

“Our country is in a moment where things are very partisan and polarized, and that kind of conversation, just for political gain, is really dangerous,” said Murphy.



While Murphy downplayed impeachment, she said the Democratic-controlled House will be looking for ways to exert its oversight and serve as a check and balance on the executive branch.

Democrats, who will be in the majority in the House for the first time in eight years, will have the power of subpoena to request records dealing with conflicts of interest or possible violations of the Article I, Section 9 of the U.S. Constitution, the emoluments clause, which prohibits federal office holders from benefiting financially from a foreign state.

