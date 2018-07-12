0 Leaks, holes and possible mold plague Volusia County's evidence facility

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is calling for an independent assessment of its evidence facility because of water leaks, gaping holes and possible mold.

The problem is so bad that employees and evidence are moving to portables next week.

The facility, which is about to be replaced by a new building, has a distinct odor that’s noticeable from the moment you walk in, staff members say.

A service records request obtained by Channel 9 shows 33 different maintenance requests submitted for the evidence facility since July of 2014. The 33 requests do not include the numerous times staff said they tried to fix the problems on their own.

Read more news from Volusia County

The requests include leaky HVAC units, electrical problems, and nails coming through the walls of the 80-year-old building.

Photos from the sheriff’s office show rusted-out gates, water damage on the ceiling that has leaked onto some boxes of evidence and, in some spots, possible mold.

In January, the staff requested that the county test the facility for asbestos, but the request was denied because the county told staff it tested the building in 2004 and no asbestos was found.

Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

The new evidence facility is scheduled to open in April.

Staff members said despite the conditions, they are not aware of anyone becoming sick from inside the building or of any evidence being compromised.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.