Learn to fish and conserve at Lake County’s free kids’ fishing clinic

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County will host a free kids’ fishing clinic on Saturday, April 11, at the Hickory Point Recreational Complex in Tavares. The event is open to children ages 4 and older and will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

The clinic, organized by the Lake County Office of Parks and Water Resources, is designed to teach youth about the county’s waterways, conservation and fishing. The program combines hands-on instruction with environmental education.

The first 50 children who sign up for the event will receive a free fishing pole and tackle box. All participating children must be accompanied by a chaperone for the duration of the clinic.

Lake County staff members will be stationed at the complex to assist participants with various fishing tasks. Staff will help children with baiting hooks, removing fish and identifying different fish species.

The Hickory Point Recreational Complex is located at 27341 State Road 19 in Tavares.

Interested families can sign up or request more information by emailing the Parks and Water Resources Office at info@lcwa.org or by calling 352-253-4950.

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