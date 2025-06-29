LeBron James formally opts in for a 23rd season, will make $52.6M in 2025-26, AP source says

LOS ANGELES, CA. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Associated Press.

ESPN and The Athletic first reported the news, confirming his return for a record-breaking 23rd season.

James, who recently resumed on-court workouts after recovering from a knee injury, is set to play alongside Luka Doncic for his first full season as teammates. The decision solidifies James’ position as the NBA’s oldest current player and extends his career on-court earnings to approximately $580 million.

ESPN and The Athletic first reported the news, and a person familiar with the decision confirmed the details with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

James, who turns 41 in December, has been an All-NBA selection in 21 of his 22 seasons, including earning a second-round nod this past season. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists last season, maintaining his status as the NBA’s all-time scoring leader.

James has appeared in 1,562 regular-season games, just 49 games shy of Robert Parish’s record of 1,611 games played in league history.

With good health, James is likely to break this record in the next season. James’ return is anticipated to bolster the team’s performance next season.

James expressed confidence in his recovery, stating earlier this month that he expects to be ready for training camp, which begins in late September. “I have a lot of time to take care of my injury, my knee, the rest of my body and make sure I’m as close to 100% as possible,” he said.

LeBron James’ decision to continue his career not only sets a new record for longevity in the NBA but also promises an exciting season ahead for the Lakers with the addition of Luka Doncic as a key teammate.

