Leesburg breaks record high Sunday

LEESBURG, Fla. — The city of Leesburg reached a record high on Sunday, according to the Leesburg Airport.

Lessburg Airport reported a high temperature of 100°, breaking the previous record of 97° set in 1998.

Tampa also broke a record for highs Sunday, posting a 100° day this afternoon according to the Tampa International Airport.

This is the highest recorded high in Tampa since April 1, 1890, when temperatures were recorded.

