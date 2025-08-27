Leesburg Electric customers to see lower bills

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Electric will reduce its bulk power cost adjustment, thanks to efforts by the Florida Municipal Power Agency to stabilize fuel costs.

The BPCA will be lowered by $5 per 1,000 kWh starting Sept. 1.

The current BPCA is set at $25 per 1,000 kWh, which brings the monthly cost for a typical residential customer using 1,000 kWh to $132.94. With the reduction, the BPCA will drop to $20 per 1,000 kWh, which would drop that same monthly charge to $127.94.

“What this BPCA reduction represents is the City Commission’s continued commitment to passing along savings to our customers and keeping our rates as low as possible,” Leesburg city manager Al Minner said in a news release.

Moving into fiscal year 2025-26, the utility’s goal is to maintain the BPCA at $20 per 1,000 for the next 13 months.

