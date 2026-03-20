Leesburg Electric recognized for perfect safety record by FMEA

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Electric received a 2025 Safety Award from the Florida Municipal Electric Association this past Saturday for its commitment to maintaining a safe work environment.

The utility was honored with a Perfect Record award during the Florida Lineman Competition Awards Banquet in Tallahassee.

The recognition comes as public power utilities across the state place increased emphasis on safety training to protect crews performing high-risk tasks.

Leesburg Electric was one of 17 utilities recognized by the association for maintaining incident-free records during the 2025 calendar year.

The safety awards are divided into categories based on total worker hours.

FMEA judges utilities by their incident-free records, calculating the rate of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses against total worker hours as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

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