  • Leesburg man stabs couple he was staying with in Mass. home, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    A 27-year-old Florida man was arrested Monday on charges of stabbing a couple he was staying with in a Massachusetts home, Bridgewater police said.

    Authorities said Andrew Soto was arrested in connection with the stabbing that happened early Monday at a home in Bridgewater.

     

    Police said Soto, of Leesburg, flew to Massachusetts Sunday and was staying at the victims' home on Yoke Road. 

     

    Police said Soto called the woman into a hallway after she woke up to go to work and began stabbing her. Soto then stabbed her husband when he tried to intervene, police said.

     

    The relationship between Soto and the victims is unknown.

     

    The couple suffered serious injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.  

     

