Leesburg motorcyclist killed in Lake County crash, troopers say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A Leesburg motorcyclist died after he crashed into a parked car on a residential street early Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Carlos Edgar, 22, was driving a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle on Yale Retreat Road near Old Chisholm Trail in Eustis around midnight when he lost control of the motorcycle, according to troopers.
Related Headlines
After losing control, he crashed into a parked 1995 GMC Sierra.
Read: Father, four daughters killed in head-on crash in Delaware
Edgar was not wearing a helmet, according to the crash report.
A blood-alcohol test is pending on Edgar, the crash report states.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}