  • Leesburg police investigating suspicious death near bike trail

    By: Chip Skambis , Cierra Putman

    LEESBURG, Fla. - Leesburg police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found a short distance away from a bike trail early Tuesday. 

    Someone found the body around 7:30 a.m. near the southwest corner of the Susan Street Recreation Complex, a short distance away from the trail, police said. 

    Police did not identify who was found dead or provide a description. 

    Police did not say if they were looking for a suspect or why they believe the death to be suspicious. 

    The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. 

    Police urge anyone with information to contact them at 352-728-9862.

