  • Leesburg police: Man struck, killed by vehicle

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    LEESBURG, Fl. - One man is dead after he was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in Leesburg, according to the Leesburg Police Department. 

    The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. in the area of US 441 near Lakes Boulevard.

    Related Headlines

    Early investigations revealed a 2006 Honda CRV driven by 65-year-old John Sandoval struck 59-year-old Jawad Rodolpho. Rodolpho suffered severe injuries on scene and was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to Leesburg PD. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The crash caused traffic delays in the area for two and a half hours. 

    It is not yet known if there will be any charges filed as the crash remains under investigation. 

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories