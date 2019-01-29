Leesburg police: Man struck, killed by vehicle

LEESBURG, Fl. - One man is dead after he was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in Leesburg, according to the Leesburg Police Department.
The crash happened at 9:20 p.m. in the area of US 441 near Lakes Boulevard.
Early investigations revealed a 2006 Honda CRV driven by 65-year-old John Sandoval struck 59-year-old Jawad Rodolpho. Rodolpho suffered severe injuries on scene and was transported to the hospital where he later died, according to Leesburg PD.
The crash caused traffic delays in the area for two and a half hours.
It is not yet known if there will be any charges filed as the crash remains under investigation.
