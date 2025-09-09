Legal expert addresses 9-year-old’s arrest over gun on Ocala school bus

OCALA, Fla. — A 9-year-old is facing multiple charges after Ocala police say he brought a loaded gun onto a school bus.

The bus was headed toward College Park Elementary School in Ocala when police stopped it near SW 14th Street and SW 27th Avenue.

Ocala police are not identifying the 9-year-old due to his age, but said he brought a .38-caliber revolver with him onto the school bus.

Detectives said the firearm was taken without permission from a relative’s secured bedroom the day before.

Ocala police said the 9-year-old admitted to hiding the gun underneath his clothes and showing the firearm to other students on the bus, but said he didn’t intend to harm anyone.

“It’s scary as hell. My 6-year-old daughter goes here. What if it would have made it to the school,” said College Park Elementary parent Mary Jacobs.

Jacobs and other parents praised the bus driver for acting quickly.

The school district also sent a statement in response to the incident thanking students who reported seeing the gun to the bus driver.

“Parents, please consider this an opportunity to discuss with your students the importance of making positive decisions that have good outcomes. We’re grateful our students saw something and said something,” said a spokesperson for Marion County Public Schools.

The 9-year-old is now facing the following seven charges related to the incident:

• Possession of a firearm on school property (F.S.S. 790.115)

• Possession of a firearm by a minor (F.S.S. 790.22)

• Carrying a concealed firearm (F.S.S. 790.01)

• Armed burglary (F.S.S. 810.02)

• Grand theft of a firearm (F.S.S. 812.014)

• Disruption of a school function (F.S.S. 877.13)

• Resisting arrest without violence (F.S.S. 843.02)

Criminal defense attorney Jose Rivas, who is not affiliated with this case, told Channel 9 the child could be held for 21 days in juvenile detention before a hearing on the charges. He said it’s unclear if the state will pursue all of the charges.

According to Rivas, a committee will evaluate the boy before sentencing and then make a recommendation to the court about a punishment.

“In a juvenile system the court only has jurisdiction or power to enforce or sentence that individual until he’s 19 years old, versus if this were an adult court here, we have an armed burglary charge, he could be facing the rest of his life in jail,” said Rivas.

Rivas explained that in the juvenile justice system, the goal is rehabilitation, not punishment.

“We want them to be rehabilitated, teach them right from wrong, give them the right guidance, and keep the community safe,” said Rivas.

According to Rivas, it’s too early to tell if the child’s parents could face charges.

The Ocala Police Department said the investigation is still active.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group