0 Legal path cleared for Universal to move forward with expansion plans

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As the Universal Orlando globe spins, excitement is growing for future possibilities.

Special warranty deeds filed in Orange County transfer more than 400 acres of land to SLRC Holdings LLC, which is Universal's subsidiary.

The filing frees up previous restrictions on building a theme park on land east of Interstate 4.

"Clearly this is obviously what Universal wanted all along when they bought the original land. This was three years ago they bought this land," said WFTV theme park analyst Rick Munarriz.

The question now is, what happens next?

“Fast and Furious” opens up this year, followed by a “Harry Potter” roller coaster in 2019.

Sources tell Channel 9 that Pokemon is coming in 2020 to the current KidZone section, possibly pushing a “Donkey Kong” coaster and “Mario Kart” ride to a fourth theme park.

"This is a case where now they can start from scratch and can start with a brand new park and dream as big as they want," said Munarriz.

Theme park insiders said with so much space, it opens up the window for more hotel development and maybe even another water park.

And with it all, more of a chance to beef up competition.

Universal released a statement that said, “We are excited about our plans for this area and we are looking forward to sharing more at the right time. We also look forward to working with our neighbors in the area and our partners in the community as we move forward.”

