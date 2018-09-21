Let there be beards: Publix baggers, cashiers soon can grow beards

That's because Publix said Friday that it would start allowing workers to grow beards and other facial hair beginning at the end of September.
Related Headlines
Spokesman Dwayne Stevens says in a statement that the policy change allows male associates to grow facial hair provided they keep "a neat, clean, and professional appearance."
TRENDING NOW:
- Boyfriend arrested in connection with toddler's 'torture case' death in Orlando
- Drunken Lakeland woman crashes into pond with child in passenger seat, deputies say
- WFTV speaks with worker who stopped student during security breach at Melbourne airport
- VIDEO: Up, up and away: Channel 9 gets exclusive look at Walt Disney World's Skyliner
Stevens says the company has been "testing" the facial hair change in different markets and the new standard will be applied company-wide starting Sept. 29.
The Lakeland, Florida-based company previously only allowed conservative-style mustaches.
The 88-year-old food retailer has almost 1,200 stores in seven states and employs 190,000 workers.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}