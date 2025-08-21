Lieutenant governor brings back driver charged in fatal Florida Turnpike crash

ORLANDO, Fla. — Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins has flown to California to bring back Harjinder Singh, who has been charged with three counts of vehicular homicide after a fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike.

The crash occurred when Singh attempted an illegal U-turn in a semi-truck, causing a van to collide with the side of the truck, resulting in the deaths of three Floridians.

Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins emphasized that Singh is an illegal immigrant who should not have been able to obtain a commercial driver’s license in California.

U.S. Marshals in California arrested Harjinder Singh last week, following the incident on the Florida Turnpike.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group