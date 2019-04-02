Life or death? Man convicted of killing Summerfield teen to be resentenced

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection is underway Tuesday in the resentencing hearing of a man who had been sentenced to death for killing a 15-year-old Marion County boy in a dispute over a girl.
In April 2011, Amber Wright, then 18, lured Seath Jackson into a Summerfield home. Michael Bargo and three others killed Jackson, burned his body, stuffed the remains in paint pockets, and dumped them in a rock quarry in Ocala.
Bargo was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to death in 2013. Bargo, then 21, became Florida's youngest man on death row.
However, in 2017, the Florida Supreme Court granted Bargo a new hearing because the verdict was not unanimous.
The jury must decide whether Bargo will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
In its line of questioning for potential jurors, defense attorneys are trying to show Bargo's age at the time of the killing and that mental disorders were mitigating factors in the crime.
Meanwhile, the state is working to reinforce that the slaying was cold-blooded and calculated.
The jury is expected to consist of 14 members and two alternates.
Four other people are serving life sentences: Justin Soto, Charlie Ely, Kyle Hooper and Amber Wright. An Ocala man, James Young Havens III, faces up to 30 years in prison for helping dispose of Jackson's body.
The trial is set to begin Wednesday and is expected to last a week.
