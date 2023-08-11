Liftoff: SpaceX deploys more Starlink satellites with early morning rocket launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX said it successfully deployed 22 new Starlink satellites into orbit early Friday.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying the satellites lifted off at 1:17 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This was the 9th flight for the first stage booster supporting this mission, according to SpaceX.

The company said in addition to five Starlink missions, previous launches included CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, OneWeb 1, SES-18, and SES-19.

A short time after liftoff Friday morning, that booster returned to Earth and landed on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions” in the Atlantic Ocean.

Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship pic.twitter.com/YJadybqd9L — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 11, 2023

Starlink satellites provide broadband internet capability to locations throughout the world.

