Lightning sparks brush fire in Brevard County, firefighters say

MICCO, Fla. — The Brevard County fire department says lightning started a 15-acre brush fire in Micco Thursday evening.

The fire was in the area of Fleming Grant Road.

Some homes were evacuated, but deputies said the homes were protected by firefighters. The fire has since moved away from those structures.

WFTV is working to learn more about the fire and if there were injuries.

