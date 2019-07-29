Lightning strike believed to have caused mobile home fire in east Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A father and his four-year-old son escaped their home after firefighters believe a lightning strike caught it on fire, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m. at home on Scranton Avenue in east Orlando.
No one inside was injured.
Officials said lightning is believed to have been the cause of the fire.
#workingfire #UPDATE 1913 Scranton Ave. #lightning is believed to be the cause. Dad and 4-year-old son escaped home after fire broke out during storm. Neither were injured. Fire contained to rear of mobile home. Family displaced. #weather @NWSMelbourne pic.twitter.com/ulHR95MSpe— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 29, 2019
#workingfire— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 29, 2019
1913 SCRANTON AVE. Multiple units on scene, #lightning reported in the area prior to the call. No injuries. Working on fire radio channel 4. View location on @pulsepoint https://t.co/vzrUpLgDZH pic.twitter.com/LWKDfgxkMc
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}