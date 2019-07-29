  • Lightning strike believed to have caused mobile home fire in east Orlando

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A father and his four-year-old son escaped their home after firefighters believe a lightning strike caught it on fire, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    The fire broke out around 4:45 p.m. at home on Scranton Avenue in east Orlando. 

    No one inside was injured. 

    Officials said lightning is believed to have been the cause of the fire. 
     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories