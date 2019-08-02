Lightning strike sets house on fire in Volusia County, officials say

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - An elderly couple's home in New Smyrna Beach went up in flames after it was struck by lightning, officials said.
Russell Whehely and his wife were inside their home on Osprey Cove when a bolt of lightning came crashing down.
Flames shot out from the metal roof of their home Friday afternoon.
Whehely said he heard the lightning strike his garage. "(I) heard a loud bang and I knew the lightning had hit somewhere. I went out to open the front door and I could smell smoke. So, I went into the garage and the gas heater was on fire.”
The couple said they tried to call emergency responders, but they could not get a call out from their home.
They made it safely to their next-door neighbor’s house.
The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department estimates the damage to the home is more than $100,000.
#NSB elderly homeowner says lightning hit his home. He and his wife made it out okay pic.twitter.com/dB14PajoRL— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) August 2, 2019
