Lightning strike suspected in Winter Park house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire officials believe lightning is to blame for a fire that ripped through a Seminole County home.

Firefighters rushed to the house on Soaring Oak Way in Winter Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They found a fire situated in the attic, according to the Seminole County Fire Department.

Strong storms and lightning were in the area around that time.

No one was injured by the fire.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents who were displaced.

