0 LIVE BLOG: Democrat Andrew Gillum concedes to Republican Ron DeSantis in tight governor's race

CENTRAL FLORIDA - UPDATE: 10:58 P.M.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has conceded to Republican opponent Ron DeSantis in what became a very tight race.

"I still plan to be on the front lines standing next to every single one of you... fighting for what we believe in."- @AndrewGillum #WFTV — Karla Ray (@KRayWFTV) November 7, 2018

In his concession speech, Gillum told supporters, "This was a difficult task and I am sorry I couldn't bring it home for you."

UPDATE: 10:11 P.M.

Former Orlando police Chief John Mina was declared the winner of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

There's a new Sheriff in town! — John Mina (@ChiefJohnMina) November 7, 2018

“This campaign definitely had its ups & downs, including tonight."



Former @ChiefJohnMina (NOW @OrangeCoSheriff-elect) celebrates a victory but says he's surprised how close the race was w/ Sheppard, who had no law enforcement experience. His focus moving forward @WFTV at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/psAu7sfVPH — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) November 7, 2018

UPDATE: 9:38 P.M.

Republican Ashley Moody declared winner of Florida Attorney General’s race.

Moody defeated Democratic state Sen. Sean Shaw in Tuesday's election. Moody is a former judge and federal prosecutor from the Tampa area.

INTERACTIVE LIVE RESULTS: Election Night 2018

During the campaign she pointed out that Shaw had never prosecuted a case and that his first shouldn't be as attorney general. Moody is a fifth-generation Floridian.

She will take over the position held by Republican Pam Bondi, who was barred from seeking re-election because of term limits

UPDATE: 9:17 P.M.

An amendment to restore voting rights to non-violent felons after they have completed their sentence, including parole and probation, has passed. Amendment 4 does not apply to felons convicted of murder or sex crimes. There are about 1.5 million non-violent felons in Florida who have served their time, but have not had their rights restored.

Supporters said the state's current system was too onerous. It required felons to wait at least five years after completing their sentence before they could file a request with the governor and Cabinet. About 1.5 million people are affected. Nearly all states allow felons to vote after completing their sentences.

Opponents argued that the measure treats all felons alike and takes away the ability to judge each individually.

The measure was placed on the ballot by petition.

UPDATE: 9:06 P.M.

Florida voters have passed Amendment 13, which will effectively end greyhound racing in Florida by 2021. Tracks with other forms of gambling, including card rooms and slot machines could keep that, however, tracks will eventually no longer be allowed to hold dog races.

Central Florida Decides: The amendments, explained

The sport remains in five other states, but may be too small to survive.

Proponents said racing is inherently cruel, pointing to the average of two deaths weekly from illness or injury among the state's 8,000 racing dogs.

Opponents said the dogs are treated better than most pets and enjoy racing. They said the industry supports 3,000 jobs.

The measure was placed on the ballot by the Florida Constitution Revision Commission, a panel chosen by the governor, legislative leaders and the Supreme Court chief justice. The commission meets every 20 years.

Florida voters also approved a constitutional amendment measure limiting future casinos outside Indian reservations.

Amendment 3 says the only way casino gambling can be approved is through a statewide initiative placed on the ballot by citizen petition. Exceptions were made for casinos on Indian reservations.

Among those strongly backing the measure were the Walt Disney Co. and the Seminole Tribe of Indians, which owns casinos in the Fort Lauderdale and Tampa areas.

UPDATE: 8:47 P.M.

Republican Ross Spano declared winner of U.S. House District 15 race.

.@RossSpano just said he needs his constituents “prayers” and says he is the “servant” of the voters. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/rPleO9Thib — Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) November 7, 2018

UPDATE: 8:22 P.M.

The governor and Florida senate races were still too close to call by 8 p.m.

U.S. Senate Class I



3,705 of 6,111 precincts - 61 percent



Rick Scott, GOP 3,458,124 - 50 percent

Bill Nelson, Dem (i) 3,445,619 - 50 percent



Governor



3,687 of 6,111 precincts - 60 percent



Ron DeSantis, GOP 3,439,951 - 50 percent

Andrew Gillum, Dem 3,405,096 - 49 percent

Darcy Richardson, RP 39,615 - 1 percent

Kyle Gibson, NPA 20,079 - 0 percent

Ryan Foley, NPA 12,191 - 0 percent

Bruce Stanley, NPA 11,769 - 0 percent



UPDATE: 8:07 P.M.

Republican Michael Waltz has won the open Florida House seat, keeping the 6th District in GOP control.

Associated Press calling Congressional District 6 for Republican Michael Waltz. Crowd chanted his name briefly in Republican watch party in Daytona Beach. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/ivVLBUECWB — Jeff Deal (@JDealWFTV) November 7, 2018

Waltz defeated Democrat Nancy Soderberg on Tuesday to win the seat vacated by Republican Ron DeSantis, who resigned to run for Florida governor. The district includes the cities of Daytona Beach and Deltona.

Waltz has not sought elective office before. He runs a government contracting company and is a former Army Green Beret who served in Afghanistan. He also was a foreign policy analyst under President George W. Bush. During his campaign, he stressed a goal of seeking compromise in Congress.

Soderberg runs a public service program at the University of North Florida and previously served on the National Security Council and United Nations under President Bill Clinton.

UPDATE 7:36 P.M.

Democratic US Rep. Darren Soto wins 2nd term in Florida district representing Kissimmee, St. Cloud, Winter Haven.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy has been declared winner and was re-elected to U.S. House District 7.

Murphy defeated Republican Mike Miller on Tuesday in the 7th District, which includes downtown Orlando and suburbs such as Winter Park.



Murphy is part of several conservative Democratic organizations on Capitol Hill and says she is focused on job creation and better wages. She is a former educator at Rollins College and worked as a national security specialist in the Defense Department.



Miller served in the Florida House beginning in 2014 before running for Congress. He has also worked for several other Republican lawmakers, including U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio.

GOP challenger Mike Murphy: “I thought I had a good shot” on CD 7 race. Incumbent Stephanie Murphy has won. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/nHQ3fJAkUw — Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) November 7, 2018

CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:

UPDATE 7:20 P.M.

Republican US Rep. Daniel Webster has won a 5th term in the Florida district representing Spring Hill and the Villages.

Webster defeated Democratic challenger Dana Cottrell, a teacher in Hernando County.

Before he was elected to Congress, Webster served in the Florida Legislature for 28 years. He owns an air-conditioning and heating business.

Incumbent Republican US Rep. Bill Posey has scored a sixth term in Florida representing cities of Melbourne and Vero Beach.

Posey defeated Democratic challenger Sanjay Patel in Tuesday's election for a sixth term in the House. Posey represents Florida's 8th congressional district, which includes the cities of Melbourne and Vero Beach.

Before his election to Congress, Posey served in the Florida House and Senate. He is a longtime real estate agent.

Patel's website says he is a political activist who focuses on economic justice and fair wages, health care as a human right, and guaranteed public education for all Floridians.

UPDATE 7:00 P.M.

Polls are now closed, but anyone who was in line before 7 p.m. and is still in line can still vote.

We are LIVE with results as they come in right NOW on Channel 9.



UPDATE 6:04 P.M.

The Marion County Supervisor of Elections is reporting that the county has a record voter turnout for a gubernatorial election.

Election Day: In-depth coverage on Channel 9 Eyewitness News

Record Voter Turnout in Marion County for a Gubernatorial Election! We have a 61% voter turnout currently with an hour left to vote. #VoteMarion pic.twitter.com/JiAt6TbfnP — VoteMarion (@VoteMarion) November 6, 2018

Brevard County has its highest voter turnout in 24 years.

Our highest mid-term turnout in 24 years - with more than an hour and a half left to go. Polls open until 7pm. Let’s finish strong, Brevard! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/D5D9fXv241 — Lori Scott (@votebrevard) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 5:22 P.M.

There's about two hours left for most Floridians to cast their ballots. Polls close at 7 p.m.

We have surpassed 100,000 #ElectionDay voters, bringing our turnout to over 52%! 🔥 Keep it up Orange County - and don't forget you can drop off your vote-by-mail ballot at our office until 7 p.m. #IVoted #VoteOrange🍊 pic.twitter.com/x5Nrg1hVVP — Orange County, FL SOE (@OCFElections) November 6, 2018

As of 4:30 p.m. America's Finest Elections Team has checked in 51,846 voters at our #VoteSeminole polling places today, including 21,963 Republicans & 15,977 Democrats. Combine that with our early voters & mail ballots, we already have a 59.95% turnout with 2.5 hours remaining! — VoteSeminole 🗳 (@VoteSeminole) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 4:22 P.M.

Election officials say polling places in one north Florida county are having trouble with their electronic poll books.

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections spokesman T.J. Pyche says electronic poll books were having intermittent issues on Tuesday, but they weren't going down at an alarming rate.

LIVE RESULTS: #ElectionNight 2018

Officials say all 62 polling places in the county have paper backups available, so any voter whose registration is up to date should be able to vote as normal, even if the precinct is having trouble with the electronic poll books. Anyone whose registration wasn't showing up properly needed to vote with a provisional ballot.

CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:

For about an hour in Sarasota County on Tuesday morning, workers at one precinct had to tell voters to come back later because their ballots were not available.

There have been no reports of issues at polls in Central Florida.

UPDATE: 4:04 P.M.

Don't miss a moment of Election Day coverage. Channel 9 is on air with with the largest team of reporters.

UPDATE: 2:10 P.M.

The Seminole County Supervisor of Election's Office is reporting that 39,522 voters have cast their ballots on Election Day so far, including 17,058 Republicans and 12,127 Democrats.

Election Day 2018: When will we see results; key races; what's at stake; how to follow

Combined with early voters and mail-in ballots, nearly 56 percent of the county has voted.

As of 2 p.m. America's Finest Elections Team has checked in 39,522 voters at our #VoteSeminole polling places today, including 17,058 Republicans and 12,127 Democrats. Combine that with our early voters & mail ballots, we already have a 55.89% turnout with five hours remaining. — VoteSeminole 🗳 (@VoteSeminole) November 6, 2018

Meanwhile in Osceola County, 20,000 have cast ballots.

Today we have had over 20,000 people cast a ballot at polling locations and it's only 2pm! We are looking to set a record for voter turnout today. Help us over the finish line. Get out there and vote! pic.twitter.com/oUvone5BJJ — Osceola County SOE (@VoteOsceola) November 6, 2018

Marion County is reporting that 33 percent of ballots have been cast so far, which includes vote by mail, early voting and ballots cast on Election Day.

As of today at 2 PM, the voting methods in Marion County are almost equivalent! 33% of ballots have been cast during Vote by Mail, Early Voting, and Election day! pic.twitter.com/1YSwePinZU — VoteMarion (@VoteMarion) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 1:38 P.M.

The Osceola County Supervisor of Elections office has set up "selfie-stations" at some polling stations.

Elections officials also want to remind voters that all mail ballots must be at the office by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Our selfie stations are out and ready for your pics! Make sure to tag us so you can help remind others to vote today. #GoVote pic.twitter.com/nXnwjt0ev9 — Osceola County SOE (@VoteOsceola) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 1 P.M.

Voting hours are halfway through, and the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office is reporting that 49.65 percent of its registered voters have cast ballots so far in the midterm election.

CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:

UPDATE: 12:30 P.M.

Nearly 35,000 people have voted in Marion County today, averaging 5,112 votes cast an hour, according to the Marion County Supervisor of Elections.

When you tally in early voting numbers, the office said about 120,000 votes have been tallied, which adds up to 50 percent voter turnout so far.

We have processed nearly 35,000 voters today, averaging 5,112 voters an hour. Altogether, about 120,000 ballots have been cast as of noon which includes vote by mail and early voting. That's almost 50% voter turnout so far. Track unofficial turnout at https://t.co/gWMygakeYd. pic.twitter.com/Cq2i7Rjdby — VoteMarion (@VoteMarion) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 12:10 P.M.

The Seminole County Supervisor of Election's Office is reporting that 30,945 voters have cast their ballots on Election Day so far.

Among them, 13,578 were Republicans and 9,443 were Democrats. All the numbers so far, including early voters, add up to 53 percent voter turnout with seven hours until polls close, the office said.

As of noon America's Finest Elections Team has checked in 30,945 voters at our #VoteSeminole polling places today, including 13,578 Republicans and 9,443 Democrats. Combine that with our early voters and mail ballots, as we already have a 53% turnout with seven hours remaining. — VoteSeminole 🗳 (@VoteSeminole) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: NOON

UPDATE: 11:45 A.M.

Reporter Lauren Seabrook ran into former Orlando police chief John Mina waving signs at an Orange County precinct. He's running for Orange County Sheriff.

We saw someone waving a sign for Joe Lopez next to Mina and his family. Lopez is also running for @OrangeCoSheriff. He’s currently the Senior Manager of Security for @WaltDisneyWorld and a 30 year veteran of @FHPOrlando. pic.twitter.com/5uwofv50zn — Lauren Seabrook (@LSeabrookWFTV) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 11:15 A.M.

The Seminole County Supervisor of Election's Office is reporting that 26,726 voters have cast their ballots on Election Day so far.

As of 11 a.m.: 26,726 voted today! — VoteSeminole 🗳 (@VoteSeminole) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 10:15 A.M.

Reporter Field Sutton was on the scene when Florida Gubernatorial Andrew Gillum arrived at a church in Tallahassee to cast his vote on Election Day just after 10 a.m.

UPDATE: 10 A.M.

The Orange County Supervisor of Election's Office said that with 45 percent of its electorate already having cast their votes by 10 a.m. Tuesday, the county surpassed its turnout from both 2010 and 2014.

With 45% turnout so far, we have surpassed 2014 and 2010 turnout! 👏 Keep it up - you have until 7 p.m. to get in line to vote!

Keep track of unofficial voter turnout throughout the day: https://t.co/h48OxhNrEu#ElectionDay #IVoted #VoteOrange🍊 pic.twitter.com/xqSzeMDQkW — Orange County, FL SOE (@OCFElections) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 9:45 A.M.

Do you know the rules about taking selfies at the polls? There are some guidelines you need to follow before you snap a photo. Read more about those here.

Osceola County has it's own "selfie stations" set up at polling places.

Our selfie stations are out and ready for your pics! Make sure to tag us so you can help remind others to vote today. #GoVote pic.twitter.com/nXnwjt0ev9 — Osceola County SOE (@VoteOsceola) November 6, 2018

Get kids off to school ✅ exercised my right to vote ✅ if you don’t vote, don’t complain - see you tonight starting at 5 on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/IlGCsNe2RO — Martha Sugalski (@MarthaSugalski) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 8 A.M.

One hour after polls opened, and the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections reports it has already seen more than 8,000 voters in line.

In the first hour of voting, we've checked in 8,197 voters! — VoteSeminole 🗳 (@VoteSeminole) November 6, 2018

CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:

UPDATE: 7:15 A.M.

Fifteen minutes after polls opened, Reporter Jeff Levkulich said the line to vote is out the door at a Winter Springs polling place.

#VoteTuesday: Line at polling place in Winter Springs out the door at 7:14am. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/4DPGWIG3EK — Jeff Levkulich (@jlevkulichWFTV) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 7 A.M.

Reporter Myrt Price reports that a line is starting to form outside the Westside Community Center in Sanford as polls open.

A line is now starting to form, outside this Sanford polling location. pic.twitter.com/2ZnaXYqdQN — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) November 6, 2018

The polls are open! Get out there and #VoteSeminole!



Find your polling place on your voter card, sample ballot or at the award-winning https://t.co/f4Mmgo2axR — VoteSeminole 🗳 (@VoteSeminole) November 6, 2018

Happy #ElectionDay! Remember: as long as you are in line at your polling place by 7 p.m., you can vote.

Once you leave, take a picture with your #IVoted sticker! Tag us and use #VoteOrange🍊 #BeAVoter pic.twitter.com/mY6X9dAeEO — Orange County, FL SOE (@OCFElections) November 6, 2018

It's here!! Today is #ElectionDay Polls will open at 7 this morning and close at 7 tonight. If you're unsure where your polling location is, you can call us at 4077426000 or check your voter status on our website https://t.co/fn9n5HVfcS pic.twitter.com/BTdzrGmpJC — Osceola County SOE (@VoteOsceola) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 6:20 A.M.

The first voter, 80-year-old Carrie Bell June, is inline at Westside Community Center in Sanford.

Just met Ms June, here at the West Side Community Center polling place. She is 80 years old and she wanted to be the first one in line to vote. pic.twitter.com/1yL7NhnGFi — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 6 A.M.

Poll workers are lining up to get to work at Central Florida polls. Voters can start casting ballots at 7 a.m.

UPDATE: 5:15 A.M.

Live coverage is underway on Channel 9. Reporters Myrt Price and Q McCray are on the scene at polling places in Central Florida.

Follow Meteorologist Brian Shields on Twitter for the latest forecasts for Election Day, and traffic reporter Raquel Asa for updates about accidents along your route to the polls.

PLANNING YOUR DAY: Polls open at 7:00am.

Best times to vote --> late morning and early afternoon. This will help you get around the school traffic and dismissal time.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: https://t.co/UK21pZg1uA pic.twitter.com/LONtdaqQi4 — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 4:45 A.M.

Long lines are expected at the polls Tuesday when they open for Election Day at 7 a.m.

And political analysts said Hispanic voters could be a big reason why.

Analysts said two groups that could sway the election are the youth and the Latino vote.

CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:

Student Ernesto Rodriguez is Mexican-American, and he’s one of the Latino voters experts believe will show up to the polls in historic fashion Tuesday.

"I registered to vote but I haven't voted yet," Rodriguez said.

He said it’s particularly important for him to vote in this election because it’s the midterm.

According to the latest study by Hispanic Federation, Latino voters are expected to vote for candidates who are big on jobs and expanding health care. Both are hot topic issues for Rodriguez.

"As a college student, I'm looking for a candidate who is more focused on education and health care because a lot of college students don't have the best jobs," Rodriguez said.

According to polls, 72 percent of Hispanic voters also want immigration reform, and 64 percent want a candidate who will help rebuild Puerto Rico. Developing affordable housing is also a priority.

Rodriguez said he'll be ready to cast his ballot.

“I am on the fence about a lot of things. I just have to make sure I do my research before I get out and vote,” he said.

Across the state, this election has already set record for turnout before polls open on Election Day.

READ: What does record-breaking Early Voting mean for Florida?

Election officials said 5.1 million people in Florida took advantage of voting early or by mail.

That is far more than the 3.2 million people who cast their votes early before the 2014 midterms.

The Florida Division of Elections said Democrats hold a very slight lead in the number of early votes.

Early voting: done! ✅

About 38.5% of eligible Orange County voters have cast their ballots so far. #ElectionDay is Tuesday, Nov. 6! Visit https://t.co/t2PDLNxOP8 and make sure you're election ready. pic.twitter.com/iVI9ItIJ2t — Orange County, FL SOE (@OCFElections) November 5, 2018

Early voting has completed in #VoteSeminole; and with those voters, as well as mail ballots, we already have a 42.88% turnout! If you're the type who likes to take part in "Voting Classic" by going to the polls Tuesday, you can find your polling place at https://t.co/f4Mmgo2axR pic.twitter.com/mqvH9Vvcoh — VoteSeminole 🗳 (@VoteSeminole) November 5, 2018

34,943 voters showed up to cast their ballot early! Way to go early voters!! pic.twitter.com/vNDfo5qF8l — Osceola County SOE (@VoteOsceola) November 5, 2018

The Associated Press contributed to this report

