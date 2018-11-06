0 LIVE BLOG: Poll workers get to work setting up precincts for Election Day

CENTRAL FLORIDA - UPDATE 6:20 A.M.

The first voter is inline at Westside Community Center in Sanford.

Just met Ms June, here at the West Side Community Center polling place. She is 80 years old and she wanted to be the first one in line to vote. pic.twitter.com/1yL7NhnGFi — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 6 A.M.

Poll workers are lining up to get to work at Central Florida polls. Voters can start casting ballots at 7 a.m.

UPDATE: 5:15 A.M.

Live coverage is underway on Channel 9. Reporters Myrt Price and Q McCray are on the scene at polling places in Central Florida.

Follow Meteorologist Brian Shields on Twitter for the latest forecasts for Election Day, and traffic reporter Raquel Asa for updates about accidents along your route to the polls.

PLANNING YOUR DAY: Polls open at 7:00am.

Best times to vote --> late morning and early afternoon. This will help you get around the school traffic and dismissal time.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW: https://t.co/UK21pZg1uA pic.twitter.com/LONtdaqQi4 — Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) November 6, 2018

UPDATE: 4:45 A.M.

Long lines are expected at the polls Tuesday when they open for Election Day at 7 a.m.

And political analysts said Hispanic voters could be a big reason why.

Analysts said two groups that could sway the election are the youth and the Latino vote.

CENTRAL FLORIDA DECIDES:

Student Ernesto Rodriguez is Mexican-American, and he’s one of the Latino voters experts believe will show up to the polls in historic fashion Tuesday.

"I registered to vote but I haven't voted yet," Rodriguez said.

He said it’s particularly important for him to vote in this election because it’s the midterm.

According to the latest study by Hispanic Federation, Latino voters are expected to vote for candidates who are big on jobs and expanding health care. Both are hot topic issues for Rodriguez.

"As a college student, I'm looking for a candidate who is more focused on education and health care because a lot of college students don't have the best jobs," Rodriguez said.

According to polls, 72 percent of Hispanic voters also want immigration reform, and 64 percent want a candidate who will help rebuild Puerto Rico. Developing affordable housing is also a priority.

Rodriguez said he'll be ready to cast his ballot.

“I am on the fence about a lot of things. I just have to make sure I do my research before I get out and vote,” he said.

Across the state, this election has already set record for turnout before polls open on Election Day.

READ: What does record-breaking Early Voting mean for Florida?

Election officials said 5.1 million people in Florida took advantage of voting early or by mail.

That is far more than the 3.2 million people who cast their votes early before the 2014 midterms.

The Florida Division of Elections said Democrats hold a very slight lead in the number of early votes.

Early voting: done! ✅

About 38.5% of eligible Orange County voters have cast their ballots so far. #ElectionDay is Tuesday, Nov. 6! Visit https://t.co/t2PDLNxOP8 and make sure you're election ready. pic.twitter.com/iVI9ItIJ2t — Orange County, FL SOE (@OCFElections) November 5, 2018

Early voting has completed in #VoteSeminole; and with those voters, as well as mail ballots, we already have a 42.88% turnout! If you're the type who likes to take part in "Voting Classic" by going to the polls Tuesday, you can find your polling place at https://t.co/f4Mmgo2axR pic.twitter.com/mqvH9Vvcoh — VoteSeminole 🗳 (@VoteSeminole) November 5, 2018

34,943 voters showed up to cast their ballot early! Way to go early voters!! pic.twitter.com/vNDfo5qF8l — Osceola County SOE (@VoteOsceola) November 5, 2018

