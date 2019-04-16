Live Blog: Orlando Magic take on Toronto Raptors in Game 2

TORONTO - The Orlando Magic will look to strike a 2-0 series lead as they take on the Toronto Raptors in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
The Magic won game one by a score of 104-101 following a clutch three pointer by D.J. Augustin in the game's waning seconds.
The series will head back to Orlando for Game 3 Friday at 7 p.m.
This story will be updated as the game progresses.
