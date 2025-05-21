LIVE BLOG: WFTV is live at Epic Universe in preparation for the grand opening

ORLANDO, Fla. — The grand opening of Universal’s Epic Universe is Thursday, but WFTV is there now to offer an exclusive sneak peek into the experience.

Reporter Geovany Dias is visiting the parks to gather updates and share an exclusive first-hand look. We’ll keep you posted on this story throughout the day.

Wednesday, May 21:

5:30 a.m.

We’re just one day away from the grand opening of Epic Universe!

And this morning, we’re showing you more of what you’ll see if you’re lucky enough to go on Day 1.

Channel 9’s Q McCray is live at Universal Orlando.

He’s fining there’s something very special for Super Mario Fans.

It’s almost that time. @UniversalORL #EpicUniverse opens tomorrow. If you’re looking for family fun and brand new immersive worlds we’ve got you covered. Watch @WFTV for a sneak peak. pic.twitter.com/m3QLWhV4jq — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) May 21, 2025

And our WFTV team will once again be embedded inside Epic all day long Wednesday.

So far, we’ve been seeing not only the marvels of the new theme park, but the massive social media buzz already unfolding even before Epic Universe’s grand opening.

Epic Universe: From 'old school' Mario to modern day influencers (Q McCray, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Tuesday, May 20:

Watch WFTV live at noon for more coverage of Epic Universe pic.twitter.com/cV2I3iyHTt — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

Super Nintendo World has opened at Epic Universe pic.twitter.com/nFI5qFsHp8 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

We are getting ready to see Super Nintendo World pic.twitter.com/gGNrQLawaS — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

WFTV has all your weather coverage. Check https://t.co/lZ9rO6jbHF for all your weather updates pic.twitter.com/51zWyAca6z — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

Tune in for WFTV at Noon for the weather, forecast, and what whether to expect one coming to Epic Universe on May 22 pic.twitter.com/cw9DWLeVFy — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

Watch WFTV live at noon for more coverage of Epic Universe pic.twitter.com/cV2I3iyHTt — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

There are 17 moving dragons at the Isle of Berk pic.twitter.com/vHNcqp2bX1 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

It’s all about the details pic.twitter.com/DTJNJpZU71 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

Look at the details of this land! pic.twitter.com/LBVN9CMmxz — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

Here is the entrance to Berk! pic.twitter.com/WYIVj7GpuC — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

We have entered How to Train Your Dragon Isle of Berk pic.twitter.com/l8t728bkBF — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

Ready for an epic day at Epic Universe! Our Geovany Dias and Beatriz Oliveira will be taking you along as they get an inside look at the new theme park. pic.twitter.com/KSR1Ku0v0X — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) May 20, 2025

