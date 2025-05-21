Local

LIVE BLOG: WFTV is live at Epic Universe in preparation for the grand opening

By WFTV.com News Staff
Epic Universe sneak peek Channel 9 is giving you a sneak peek of Universal Epic Universe. (WFTV staff)
ORLANDO, Fla. — The grand opening of Universal’s Epic Universe is Thursday, but WFTV is there now to offer an exclusive sneak peek into the experience.

Reporter Geovany Dias is visiting the parks to gather updates and share an exclusive first-hand look. We’ll keep you posted on this story throughout the day.

Wednesday, May 21:

5:30 a.m.

We’re just one day away from the grand opening of Epic Universe!

And this morning, we’re showing you more of what you’ll see if you’re lucky enough to go on Day 1.

Channel 9’s Q McCray is live at Universal Orlando.

He’s fining there’s something very special for Super Mario Fans.

And our WFTV team will once again be embedded inside Epic all day long Wednesday.

So far, we’ve been seeing not only the marvels of the new theme park, but the massive social media buzz already unfolding even before Epic Universe’s grand opening.

Epic Universe: From 'old school' Mario to modern day influencers (Q McCray, WFTV.com/WFTV)

Tuesday, May 20:

