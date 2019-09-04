LIVE BLOG: Winds, rain pick up as Hurricane Dorian's bands move over Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dorian maintains speed and maximum sustained winds as it moves about 100 miles east of the Central Florida coast. Dorian's rain bands have affected inland portions of Central Florida, triggering some flood advisories, one near the I-4 corridor where rainfall amount reached one to two inches.
Wind gusts have ranged between 54 mph and 76 mph in Cape Canaveral. In Volusia County, a sustained wind measured 40 mph and gust 52 mph in Edgewater.
12:21 a.m. update Wednesday: Severe beach erosion and coastal inundation expected in coastal areas of Volusia and Brevard County during the upcoming high tide.
Se espera erosión severa de la playa e inundación costera en los condados costeros de Volusia & Brevard durante la próxima marea alta, esta noche.
11: 05 p.m. update Tuesday: Some effects from Hurricane Dorian was felt in Volusia County. The City of DeLand posted an image on their Facebook page of a tree being knocked over near an Assisted Living Facility home in the 400 block of North McDonald Drive. There were no injuries reported.
