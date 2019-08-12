Live grenade, firearms found in Florida man's car during traffic stop, deputies say

ARCADIA, Fla. - A man was arrested after deputies found a live hand grenade in his car during a traffic stop Saturday in Arcadia, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they found the M67 grenade with the pin in place, along with firearms and ammunition, inside Donald Reid Jr.’s car.
“Reid informed detectives that to his knowledge, the grenade was ‘live,’” according to a news release.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was called in to safely remove and destroy the grenade.
Reid was charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.
