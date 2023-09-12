Live Local Act prompts plans for new apartments near executive airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Newly filed plans reveal a Nashville developer is eyeing a project inspired by Florida’s still-new Live Local Act near Orlando Executive Airport.

Elmington, a commercial real estate investment, development, construction and property management firm, is behind a pre-application request in Orange County to discuss the project to build 200 apartment units at 5640 Santa Rosa Drive. Per Live Local Act guidelines, the developer is proposing that 40% of the units — at least 80 apartments, based on the proposed unit count — qualify as affordable or workforce housing.

The project — tentatively titled ECG Santa Rosa in submitted materials — would include two four-story buildings on the 8.84-acre site, which is near the southwest intersection of East Colonial Drive and North Semoran Boulevard, across Lake Barton from the executive airport.

Read: QB Aaron Rodgers to miss 2023 season with torn Achilles

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Orlando set to rename part of Kirkman Road to honor fallen officer Kevin Valencia A somber ceremony will be held Monday to honor a fallen local hero. (WFTV)





©2023 Cox Media Group