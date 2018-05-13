LIVE RADAR: Wet work week ahead as chance of tropical development increases

The wet weather that made for a soggy Mother’s Day weekend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
Central Floridians should expect periodic downpours during the work week as the development of a named tropical system becomes more likely in the Gulf of Mexico, according to WFTV meteorologist George Waldenberger.
The Euro model showing a weak surface low forming Monday afternoon/evening near Tampa. The Nhc currently has a 40% chance for formation in the Gulf as our heavy rain threat increases tonight and early next week. The low will move north over the NE Gulf the next 48-72 hours. #flwx pic.twitter.com/S1QqUOjlWU— tom terry (@TTerryWFTV) May 13, 2018
A large cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will slowly move north, just off Florida’s west coast, with a 40 percent change of tropical or subtropical development during that time, Waldenberger said.
“What this means for us: Be prepared for periods of heavy rain—regardless of whether the system develops into a storm,” said Waldenberger.
The system is an upper-level low, and may also develop a weak surface low over the next couple days as it tracks toward the northern Gulf. The impacts here will be a wet week—with 4-8 inches of rain possible in some Central Florida locations.
“We’ll have to watch for localized flooding in any areas of heavy rain this week,” said Waldenberger.
