  • LIVE RADAR: Wet work week ahead as chance of tropical development increases

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    The wet weather that made for a soggy Mother’s Day weekend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. 

    Central Floridians should expect periodic downpours during the work week as the development of a named tropical system becomes more likely in the Gulf of Mexico, according to WFTV meteorologist George Waldenberger. 

    Download: Free WFTV weather app

    A large cluster of showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Gulf of Mexico will slowly move north, just off Florida’s west coast, with a 40 percent change of tropical or subtropical development during that time, Waldenberger said. 

    Live Radar: Track storms below

    “What this means for us: Be prepared for periods of heavy rain—regardless of whether the system develops into a storm,” said Waldenberger. 

    The system is an upper-level low, and may also develop a weak surface low over the next couple days as it tracks toward the northern Gulf. The impacts here will be a wet week—with 4-8 inches of rain possible in some Central Florida locations.

    “We’ll have to watch for localized flooding in any areas of heavy rain this week,” said Waldenberger. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    LIVE RADAR: Wet work week ahead as chance of tropical development increases

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Man arrested on DUI charge after hitting Orange County deputy's car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trial of man accused of stabbing 67-year-old Orlando woman set to begin Monday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother's Day 2018: Which restaurants offer moms deals or freebies?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Man arrested in connection to fatal February crash in downtown Orlando