0 LIVE UPDATES: Jury questions charges before delivering verdict in Markeith Loyd trial

ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd is on trial in Orange County, facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

Prosecutors said Loyd killed Dixon in 2016. A month later, they said, he shot Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to death to avoid capture.

The current trial is only for Dixon's killing.

3:45 p.m.

The jury has returned to the courtroom with questions regarding Loyd's charges before coming to a verdict.

Jury has two questions:



1) What is an "enumerated felony?"



2) What is the difference between attempted murder and attempted manslaughter in count 4 of the indictment?#WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

1 p.m.

After the jury left the courtroom, Judge Leticia Marques asked Loyd if there was anything he was not satisfied with.

Loyd, who was visibly upset, said he had some issues about the closing arguments and "The BS they wrote up.”

Loyd constantly spoke over Marques, who repeatedly told him to stop and told him it was not testimony.

“Mr. Loyd, I just need you to tell me, succinctly, what you wanted your lawyers to argue,” Marques said.

Loyd also asked for blood tests to be done because officers moved the body. He also asked that his defense argue about Dixon running to the door.

Loyd complained that some of his witnesses were intimidated by law enforcement and failed to give the performance on the stand that he had hoped for.

The court was ordered to recess at 1:10 p.m.

12:55 a.m.

The jury was instructed to begin deliberations in the case against Markeith Loyd.

12:45 p.m.

Judge Leticia Marques read the jury instructions to the court.

“The verdict must be unanimous,” she said.

12:30 p.m.

During the second half of the prosecution’s closing arguments, Rich Buxman talked about Loyd’s relationship with Sade Dixon. Buxman said Dixon took her clothes and other belongings to her mother’s home and ended the relationship.

He spoke about the text messages between Loyd and Dixon. Buxman said Loyd consistently texted Dixon after they broke up, asking, “Where are you at and who are you with?” All this while he was still sleeping with his ex-girlfriend.

“This is a case about control. Throughout his testimony, you heard evidence of his controlling mentality,” Buxman said.

The defense claims Loyd went to the Dixon household to smooth things over with Sade, but then posed the question: “Why is he bringing two guns?”

“It’s not about who cheated on whom or who lied on whom. This is about what happened when the defendant decided to shoot over and over again at people at that house on Long Peak Drive. That’s what this is about,” Buxman said.

Buxman talked about the defense’s claim that Loyd wanted to turn himself in, to which Buxman rebutted that Loyd had every opportunity to do so.

“From Dec. 13, 2016 to January 2017 he had every opportunity to turn himself in,” Buxman said.

Buxman said Loyd blamed the media and police as a reason for not turning himself in.

Buxman ended the closing argument by saying, “We ask you hold him accountable for his actions and his choices.”

At 12:45 p.m., the prosecution finished its closing arguments.

Noon

The defense has ended its closing arguments, and prosecutor Rich Buxman is continuing his closing arguments.

The defense and the prosecution have been going back and forth about how the jury is supposed to interpret the circumstances of the shooting.

Buxman said Loyd has blamed other people for his actions throughout his life, and never accepted that he as culpable of any crime.

11:55 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon is asking the jury to "keep an open mind" as they assess the evidence in the case. He said Loyd told them who he is, and they should believe that "he was trying to make a change in his life."

11:45 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said Loyd just started shooting. "He shoots and shoot and shoots, and then he leaves," Lenamon said.

After he left, Lenamon said Loyd believed that police wanted to kill him, which Lenamon said played into what happened with Lt. Debra Clayton at the Orange County Walmart days later.

11:40 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said Loyd never racked his gun.

"He told you! People in the hood always leave on in the chamber," Lenamon said.

Lenamon: “He never racked that gun. He told you! People in the hood always have one in the chamber.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

11:25 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said Loyd believed that Sade Dixon was reaching for a gun before he started shooting.

"He's being attacked and he starts shooting," Lenamon said.

11:20 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said the jury needs to look for consistency and truth.

Lenamon: “Consistency and truth in the evidence is what you’re looking for. Not the six or seven page storyline that [the prosecution] made up.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

11:15 a.m.

Markeith Loyd told the courtroom what kind of person he is, Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said. Lenamon said Loyd is the only one who has told us the facts of what happened.

Lenamon: “The only person to tell us all the facts of what happened is Markeith.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

Lenamon: “He sat on that stand for three hours and told you what kind of person he is. And there’s no inconsistencies in the kind of person he is.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

11:10 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon is address the role the race played in Loyd's previous convictions.

Lenamon: “How do we manage this, our heartfelt condolences for losing a loved one, with the responsibility of the truth? Not me, not them, not the judge, not the press, you. You have to handle this.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

11:05 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon accused Dixon's stepfather of lying.

“I’m sorry you lost your daughter. But do you make up stuff because you want to kill this man? Because you want the community to authorize a needle in this man’s arm?” Lenamon said.

Lenamon: “How do we manage this, our heartfelt condolences for losing a loved one, with the responsibility of the truth? Not me, not them, not the judge, not the press, you. You have to handle this.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

11 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon said the prosecutors introduced problematic evidence to hide the "true story" of what happened during the shooting.

Lenamon: “Why didn’t he introduce that to you? Because he wants to hide from you the true story.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

Lenamon: “4 o’clock in the morning and he’s talking about the brother attacking him (in those text messages). But they hid it from you!” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

10:55 a.m.

Defense attorney Terry Lenamon is beginning his closing statements. He tells the jury: "You are the post powerful people here today. Your power is unmatched. Your responsibility is great."

Lenamon says the most powerful people here are the jurors: “In a couple of hours, it is your decision that will affect this community and my client, Markeith Loyd.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

10:50 a.m.

The jury is back in the courtroom. The defense will start its closing arguments momentarily.

10:35 a.m.

Attorney Rick Buxman has concluded the state's first segment of closing arguments. The court will take a 10- to 15-minute recess before the defense begins their closing statements.

Buxman is done for now. Recess prior to the defense's closing argument. #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

10:30 a.m.

Attorney Rich Buxman said both Sade Dixon and her brother, Ronald Stuart, were both shot while down on the ground.

Buxman said Loyd made the decision to pull the trigger of his gun every single time.

Buxman: “He wasn’t trying to wound her, or scare her, or teach her a lesson. He was shooting at her over and over to try to kill her. You have to make a decision to pull that trigger every single time.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

Buxman: “The only conceivable evidence of heat of passion comes from the defendant’s version of these events, in which he says Ronald Stewart attacked him. And I submit to you that that’s inconsistent with the evidence.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

10:20 a.m.

Attorney Rich Buxman said Loyd's actions leading up to the shooting prove premeditation.

Buxman: “The defendant could have simply gotten in his car and left. And had he done so, Sade Dixon would be alive. Her unborn child would be alive. But he was having none of that. He was going to finish this confrontation on his terms.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

Buxman: “[Stewart] saw the defendant raise the gun, cock it, and again, that’s evidence of premeditation.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

10:15 a.m.

Attorney Rich Buxman is arguing that there is evidence of premeditation in Markeith Loyd's killing of Sade Dixon.

"As long as there was sufficient time for the defendant to form the intent to kill before he did it, that’s premeditation,” Buxman said.

Buxman said all of this could have been avoided if Loyd just left the scene before the situation escalated.

Buxman: “Ron Stewart said for him to leave, told him ‘We’re not doing this today.’ Instead, the defendant stayed.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

10 a.m.

The judge has finished reading her jury instructions. Closing arguments are underway with the state going first. Attorney Rich Buxman is speaking now.

Buxman: “Sade Dixon and her unborn child are dead because of Markeith Loyd. The facts of this case aren’t very complicated, and many of the facts aren’t even in dispute.” #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

9:25 a.m.

The jury instructions being read by judge Leticia Marques are lengthy, detailed and repetitive.

The jury instructions themselves are lengthy and extremely detailed. They're also repetitious, given the fact that Loyd is charged with two counts of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and two counts of attempted felony murder. #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

One of the big decisions the jury has to make is whether Loyd did all this in the heat of passion, or whether he was able to rationally consider his actions and then take them. #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

9:10 a.m.

The judge said the jury has three options available to them when it comes to deciding on a verdict: first-degree-murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter or murder that's excusable or resulting from the use of deadly force by someone else against Loyd.

The jury has these options:



-1st degree murder

-2nd degree murder

-Manslaughter

-Murder that's excusable or resulting from the use of deadly force by someone else against Loyd#WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

9:05 a.m.

Court is in session. The judge said she is going to start the day by reading jury instructions. Closing arguments will begin after that.

Court is supposed to resume around 9am. The proceedings will begin with a partial reading of the jury instructions followed by what's estimated to be around three hours of closing arguments. #WFTV #MarkeithLoyd — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) October 16, 2019

9 a.m.

We are waiting on closing arguments to begin. They were scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Stay tuned for live updates.

5:15 a.m.

Closing arguments and jury deliberations in the Markeith Loyd murder trial for the death of Sade Dixon will begin Wednesday morning.

That comes the day after Loyd wrapped his testimony on the stand claiming he shot Dixon because he was “being attacked” and “went into warrior mode” and just started shooting.

"She was mad because I was moving on with my life and she was losing her kid," Loyd said while on the stand.

Before the jury was dismissed for the day Tuesday, two jurors were scolded by judge Leticia Marques for conversations that happened regarding the case outside of the courtroom. Throughout the trial, two jurors have already been dismissed from the case.

Later in the day, after the jury had been dismissed, Loyd struggled to stay awake as his lawyers, prosecutors and the judge worked on jury instructions.

