LIVE UPDATES: Markeith Loyd discusses ex-girlfriends, lifestyle choices while testifying

    By: Jason Kelly , Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd is on trial in Orange County facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

    Prosecutors said Loyd killed Dixon in 2016, and a month later, he shot Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton to death to avoid capture.

    The current trial is only for Dixon's killing.

    2:35 p.m.

    Loyd's attorney, Terry Lenamon, asked Loyd how he decided to enter a relationship with Dixon.

    "I said, 'What (your) credit score is?'" Loyd said.

    "Why did you want to know her credit score?" Lenamon said.

    "Because I'm at a point in my life where I don't just want sex. I want kids," Loyd said.

    Prior to his arrest, Loyd said he was earning $1,000 per week as a deliveryman for Texas Fried Chicken.

    He said he was released from federal prison in 2014 after 12½ years and was homeless for a period of time.

    "I ended up getting two cars. So I had my clothes in one car and I worked in the other car," Loyd said.

    2:20 p.m.

    Loyd testified that he had been living with his sister and working odd jobs until May 2016, when he got his own place.

    He said he has been convicted of four felonies.

    Loyd said he was with another woman prior to Dixon, but she was a smoker, so he "got another bitch" since he's bothered by cigarette smoke.

    He said he doesn't eat meat and didn't want Dixon eating meat.

    "I don't believe in killing God's creatures, so I don't believe in eating meat," Loyd said.

    2:15 p.m.

    Loyd has taken the stand in his own trial.

    2 p.m.

    Loyd will soon testify in his own trial.

    1:45 p.m.

    Court is back in session after recessing for lunch.

    The defense called John Sawicki -- a forensic computer scientist and electronic evidence consultant -- to testify.

    Sawicki extracted data from Dixon's phone and analyzed it.

    He said he extracted a subset of Dixon's phone data, which shows all the text conversations between Loyd and Dixon from Dec. 10, 2016, through Dec.16, 2016.

    "There were a couple of different artifacts left behind in her phone, indicating that she was able to access his Facebook account," Sawicki said.

    Noon

    Court is on lunch recess until 1:30 p.m. Markeith Loyd's lawyers said he is expected to testify.

    11:30 a.m.

    Anna Cox, the owner of a private forensic investigation firm, is testifying for the defense. She said she examined the Walmart where Lt. Debra Clayton was shot.

    11:05 a.m.

    Private investigator Patrick McKenna is now on the stand testifying for the defense. He says he took photos and video of the crime scene where Lt. Debra Clayton was shot on the behalf of the defense.

    11 a.m.

    Orange County Sheriff's Office detective Brian Savelli testified about his contact with Loyd's niece prior to his arrest.

    The next witness to take the stand is Orlando police detective Shane Overfield.

    10:45 a.m.

    Orange County Sheriff's Office detective Brian Savelli described a silver handgun found at the scene of the shooting. He said he was "pretty confident" that the gun belonged to the victim, Sade Dixon.

    10:30 a.m.

    The defense has called its first witness. Orange County Sheriff's Office detective Brian Savelli is now testifying on the stand.

    9:57 a.m.

    BREAKING: The state of Florida has rested its case against Markeith Loyd.

    9:50 a.m.

    Medical examiner Dr. Sara Zydowicz described to the courtroom the multiple gunshot wounds suffered by Sade Dixon. She said Dixon was shot in the torso, groin, thigh, foot and arm. One of those shots, she said, went straight through her heart.

    Zydowicz said one of those shots caused the death of Dixon's unborn baby.

    9:30 a.m.

    Medical examiner Dr. Sara Zydowicz is authenticating autopsy photos of Sade Dixon.

    9:25 a.m.

    The defense has called its first witness of the day, medical examiner Dr. Sara Zydowicz, to the stand.

    9 a.m.

    WFTV reporter Field Sutton is back in court as testimony is set to resume in Markeith Loyd's first murder trial.

    Sutton said prosecutors are expected to wrap their case Monday and the defense is expected to start calling witnesses.

    He said testimony is set to begin as soon as the judge takes the bench.

    5 a.m.

    Prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case against Markeith Loyd on Monday, which could include Loyd himself taking the stand.

    Court is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m.

