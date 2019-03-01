LIVE UPDATES: SpaceX prepares for historic Crew Dragon launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - March 1 | 7:30 a.m.: NASA said the weather forecast for the launch remains at 80 percent favorable for "go."
We are L-1 from the launch of @SpaceX #CrewDragon from Pad 39A and weather remains at 80-percent "go" 🚀 Launch is scheduled for March 2 at 2:49 a.m. EST. #LaunchAmerica https://t.co/bOB3gSr3Os pic.twitter.com/sGVc6Oe0Cn— NASA's Kennedy Space Center (@NASAKennedy) March 1, 2019
Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, also tweeted a photo offering an inside look at "Ripley," the dummy who will ride into space on the Crew Dragon capsule on Saturday.
Ripley pic.twitter.com/Z9Ztram8Ai— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 1, 2019
ORIGINAL STORY: The stage is set for a historic launch from the Space Coast.
In less than 24 hours, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule is set for liftoff from Kennedy Space Center. The next time it does so, it’s scheduled to be carrying astronauts.
Saturday at 2:48 a.m. will be the first time a commercially built spaceship designed to carry astronauts will launch to the International Space Station.
"Some time this summer they'll put people in it for the first time and we will get Americans back into space," said Dale Ketcham with Space Florida.
Locals on Merritt Island agreed that a rocket carrying people would bring back an excitement they haven't felt on the Space Coast since NASA launched its last shuttle Atlantis on July 8, 2011.
Since NASA shut down its shuttle program in 2011, it's had to buy seats on Russian capsules. That costs roughly $80 million per trip.
If successful, the Crew Dragon Capsule would lower costs and make it possible for astronauts to launch again from American soil.
