LivSmart by Hilton to expand Epic Universe hotel inventory

A South Florida group is developing a LivSmart Studios by Hilton extended-stay hotel near Epic Universe.

Rolando Bichara, president and director for property owner Universal Orlando Residences Inc., told Orlando Business Journal he anticipates breaking ground at 5871 Carrier Drive in the third quarter of 2025.

The project will expand the LivSmart brand, which launched last year, into Orlando’s tourist corridor with a five-story, 138‑room property.

