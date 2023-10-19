Local artists unveil recycling-inspired mural in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local artists are putting the finishing touches on a new mural in Orlando.

They hope it will help inspire community members to recycle.

The project is in a multi-family community in the Windhover neighborhood.

It features the five types of recyclable materials; paper, glass, plastic, metal, and cardboard.

The group says focusing on apartments is key to engagement.

“Residents living in multi-family homes often don’t have access to recycling, so our goal in Orlando is to bring that access to those multi-family residents,” said Alita Kane with Recycle Partners.

This comes after the implementation of the 2019 multi-family recycling ordinance.

The measures are part of a plan to proactively engage with more than 50,000 multi-family communities.

