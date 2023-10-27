Local attorneys, legal advocates honored for service to the community

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local attorneys and legal advocates were honored this week for their service to the community.

Channel 9 anchor Daralene Jones emceed Thursday night’s Pro Bono Awards.

Channel 9 sponsors the event, which is put on by Community Legal Services.

The honorees are dedicated to putting in hours of work to help the most vulnerable in our community with everything from worker’s rights to disaster relief, housing, and more.

“Tonight is a special night,” said Jeff Harvey, CEO of Community Legal Services.

Justice John D. Couriel was the keynote speaker.

He encouraged the attorneys in the room to continue doing their part to make sure there is equality in justice for everyone.

