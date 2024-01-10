Local firm closes on prime Winter Park property for new HQ

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An Orlando developer soon will call Winter Park home, as it has closed on the 1.9-acre site it will build its new headquarters upon — along with more than 20,000 square feet of additional Class A office space for lease.

Orange County records show a subsidiary of McCraney Property Co. paid $6.5 million to Bank of the Ozarks on Dec. 22 for the site at 1100 Orange Ave. in Winter Park.

Located at the southeast corner of Orange Avenue, Minnesota Avenue and South Dennings Drive, the property is across from Winter Park Tennis Center and the site where the city’s Seven Oaks Park is under construction. It is also less than a mile from the city’s ritzy Park Avenue district.

