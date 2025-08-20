Local high school launches academy to train the next generation of astronauts

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — Merritt Island High School launched a new academy that’s designed to train the next generation of astronauts and aerospace engineers.

The program is called the Astronautics and Flight Exploration Academy or AFEX.

The academy gives students hands-on experience with flight simulators, drones, and robotics.

Their goal is to prepare students for the high demand of these careers.

