Local James Beard semifinalists include 2 chefs and 1 restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Two Orlando chefs and one area restaurant are among Florida’s semifinalists for a 2024 James Beard Foundation Award.

Chefs Jennifer Berdin and Mark Berdin at Michelin-ranked sushi restaurant Kadence and Chef Henry Moso of Kabooki Sushi are semifinalists for the Beard Foundation’s Best Chef in the South award.

Kadence is located at 1809 Winter Park Road in Orlando. Mark Berdin, chef/owner of Kadence, previously told Orlando Business Journal that his restaurant benefits from its ratings, which help “in getting guest to know who you are. Since we only have eight seats, it doesn’t really increase the number of our guests or revenue. Kadence open in 2016 and the most popular item is the sashimi dish.”

Read: 2 children reported missing from Lake County foster home

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Orange County students sample, give feedback on possible new school foods Nearly 200 students in Orange County got a chance to try out new food that could be on next year’s menu. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group