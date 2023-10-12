Local organization to convert more affordable housing for Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola Organization Hope Partnership plans to add affordable housing units to the county.

“People are building in Osceola County, but we did have a missing kind of group of people who really weren’t providing any type of housing for,” said Reverend Mary Downey, CEO of Hope Partnership.

Last week, Downey announced the organization bought the former Crown Motel along Highway 192 on the corner of Armstrong Boulevard.

The former motel will be named ‘Thrive Studios’ and have around 30 studio apartments, green space, and a community lounge.

Downey said the project was estimated to cost over $5 million, of which $1.5 million came from the county, $1.75 million from U.S. Rep. Darren Soto’s office, and another $500,000 devoted by County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb.

“I hope that by this time next year, we’ll be able to have our doors open and people into housing,” said Downey.

The plans are to start construction as soon as possible and finish the project by the end of 2024.

Downey said the location for ‘Thrive Studios’ is a central location to medical buildings, grocery stores, and public transportation.

Downey said the rental price isn’t set in stone but is estimated to be around $800-$900 monthly.

“This property is primarily for those who are making 60% of the area median income or less. And so we do have to make sure whatever price point stays affordable,” said Downey.

People a part of Hope Partnerships programs can apply. Applications are not yet available for the property.

