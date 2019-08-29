  • Local schools closed, open during Hurricane Dorian

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    Some Central Florida schools have announced closures ahead of Hurricane Dorian as it makes its way towards Florida. 

    Orange County Schools

    Windermere Preparatory School will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

    Brevard County Schools

    Brevard Public Schools will be open and operate normally on Friday. All school activities are canceled on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

     

    We will be updating this list when more schools/counties announce closures.

