Local sex offender deemed incompetent to stand trial, released from latest arrest

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after an alleged repeat sex offender was released into the community- he’s been arrested for a violation.

Nearly four years ago Genesis Browdy’s daughters and friends never made it to the swings and slides of the Dr. I Sylvester Hankins Park in Washington shores.

“He grabbed the one,” Browdy said. “And was saying explicit stuff to the other while he was physically doing some things to himself.”

An arrest affidavit revealed that this week the same man 56–year–old Joseph Berry was arrested for a sex offender violation steps away from a park.

“He slipped through the cracks,” Browdy said. “And he’s homeless.”

Berry has been found incompetent in four different cases.

Two months ago, Channel 9 was there when a judge ruled Berry had to be released back into the community due to his mental status and lack of mental health facilities.

Browdy said since then she’s seen him in her neighborhood.

“I saw him sitting at that same picnic table with his stuff,” Browdy said. “it’s scary.”

Berry was required to register with Orange County after he was released in November but didn’t.

He is listed on his arrest report as a transient.

“You’re ordering him to do something that you already know that he can’t comply with?” Browdy said. “he doesn’t even have a residence.”

“I just want him not to be able to re-offend,” Browdy said. “I want the children and the women of this community to be able to be safe and for him to be safe.”

After his arrest Monday Berry was rereleased Tuesday.

