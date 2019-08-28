0 Local stores already feeling impact of Hurricane Dorian

ORLANDO, Fla. - Stores around Central Florida are starting to feel the impact of Hurricane Dorian before it even reaches the area.

Residents are preparing for the worst by stocking up on supplies.

Several stores around the city are already sold out of water, but employees say more is on the way.

Channel 9 reporter Lauren Seabrook stopped by a few local stores to see what they have left.

"You can see already. So, there's nothing going to be here on Thursday or Friday," said customer Jose Cruz.

Cruz knows a thing or two about preparing for a hurricane. “I've been here since '78, so I've gone through quite a few."

At a local Target, shelves are starting to look empty.

Store Director Rebecca Roberts said: “A lot of the things we're seeing is water, nonperishable foods and snacks, batteries, flashlights, lanterns, anything camping-related. Those types of items."

Store managers at Publix, Target and Walmart said not to worry: They are getting several shipments between now and when the storm hits.

"They're working really every day to try and get us deliveries of especially the supplies that we need," Roberts said.

Make sure you are prepared for the hurricane by getting the items you need the most like water, nonperishable foods and flashlights.

