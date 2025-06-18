Local tattoo shop joins the fight against opioid overdoses

ORLANDO, Fla. — Project Overdose and Black Ink Orlando have partnered in an effort to fight opioid overdoses.

Project Overdose has provided Black Ink Orlando with over 5,000 doses of naloxone.

“Saving lives starts with access,” said Andrae Bailey, Founder of Project Overdose, formally known as Project Opioid. “Thanks to Black Ink Orlando, we’re not only expanding that access, but we’re also proving that carrying naloxone is not just smart, it’s standard care.”

Project Black Ink will put the life-saving medication in aftercare bags for all their clients.

