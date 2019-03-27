Locals worry of potential injury if crosswalk isn't installed on busy roadway near Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some homeowners in the Lake Eola Heights Historic District are growing concerned that someone may be killed unless some traffic changes are made.
Their main concern is a stretch on Robinson Street that runs about half a mile near Lake Eola.
While the Department of Transportation is looking to make potential changes, locals are urging them to be made soon since up to 17,000 vehicles can pass through the area in one day.
"You have to wait for a break in traffic to get across and you're running ususally," said local Katie Bray.
Bray has started an online petition to call for a safer and more direct path across the road. She thinks things may get worse before they get better.
"I think unfortunately the catalyst that makes a change is someone getting hurt or dying which is what we're trying to avoid," said Bray.
A study showed nearly 700 pedestrians crossed Robinson Street in front of Lake Eola in a 12 hour period. Many of those used small breaks in traffic to dash across the street to avoid being struck.
A solution that would bring a reduction in travel lanes and the addition of a bike path could be years away.
Bray is hoping her petition speeds up the process.
