Longwood Police Department launches citizens academy

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Longwood Police Department has launched its first citizens academy.

The program offers insight into the department’s operations. It is designed to enhance transparency and understanding of police work among the community.

It will run every Tuesday night from 6-9 p.m. until Sept. 30.

You can sign up by emailing the police department at its website.

