  • FWC: Longwood woman bitten by bear after letting dog outside

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    LONGWOOD, Fla. - A woman was injured by a black bear overnight Tuesday in Longwood, according to wildlife officials. 

    The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the incident occurred in The Springs neighborhood just after midnight.

    Related Headlines

    Officials said the woman had just let her dog outside when they encountered a female bear with two cubs.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The woman was bitten on her ankle by the bear and the dog was uninjured, officials said.

    FWC said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening and urge the public to use caution in areas bears are known to be spotted in.

    “Bears are more active this time of year as they are preparing for winter,” an FWC spokesperson said.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories