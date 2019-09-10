FWC: Longwood woman bitten by bear after letting dog outside

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A woman was injured by a black bear overnight Tuesday in Longwood, according to wildlife officials.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the incident occurred in The Springs neighborhood just after midnight.
Officials said the woman had just let her dog outside when they encountered a female bear with two cubs.
The woman was bitten on her ankle by the bear and the dog was uninjured, officials said.
FWC said the woman’s injuries are not life-threatening and urge the public to use caution in areas bears are known to be spotted in.
“Bears are more active this time of year as they are preparing for winter,” an FWC spokesperson said.
