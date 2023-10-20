Look up! UCF hosting International Observe the Moon Night

ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF’s space experts will set up shop outside the Reflecting Pond on Saturday for International Observe the Moon Night.

The event is free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. and will feature free access to telescopes and space-related activities.

Organizers said the space experts will be on hand to help attendees catch the best views from campus.

The event is one of many Knights Under the Stars events hosted by Robinson Observatory and the student-run Astronomy Society.

